A Burntwood couple have revealed how becoming foster carers has given their lives a new sense of purpose.

Carolyn Gittings and Kevin Wilcox were speaking as part of a new campaign being run by Staffordshire County Council.

Give a Child a Childhood aims to attract the next generation of foster carers.

The council hopes that with children back at school and older teens heading off to university or college, families with a spare room may consider taking in a child.

Carolyn said changes in their own lives led them to begin their fostering journey:

“We first thought about fostering when my daughter went off to university. “We initially fostered for a private agency, but after two years we didn’t feel supported and we didn’t feel our agency had the children’s best interests at heart so we enquired to Staffordshire and we love it. “Now we go ice-skating, day trips to theme parks – things you wouldn’t do if you didn’t have children. “It’s really made a difference to our lives and the children we look after. It’s also given us a new sense of purpose too and we’d recommend it to others.” Carolyn Gittings

The county council said that in Staffordshire alone more than 60 additional foster families needed to be found this year.

An event taking place between 9.30am and 12.30pm at Lichfield Library on Monday (18th September) will offer information for those considering fostering.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“I remember when my daughter moved out for the first time – our house was definitely quieter without her so I understand why some people turn to fostering to fill that void. “Fostering can be a great way of putting your time and energy into helping a young person. Most people can foster, but you do need to have a spare bedroom. You don’t have to foster full-time either we also need foster carers for short breaks too. “September is one of those times of the year when people think about fostering, so if this sounds like you, then please get in touch with the team. They’ll explain more about what’s involved and help you get started on your journey.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

Anyone interested in finding out more about fostering with Staffordshire County Council can visit the Foster for Staffordshire website or call 0800 169 2061.