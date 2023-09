Burntwood will welcome Spartans to the CCE Sportsway as they return to action this weekend.

They will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after suffering a defeat at Newcastle (Staffs) last week.

Standing in their way will be a Spartans side who have lost in their last two outings, the most recent being a narrow home defeat against Old Saltleians last weekend.

Kick-off this afternoon (16th September) is at 3pm.