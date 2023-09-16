Chasetown were unable to prevent Kidsgrove Athletic maintaining their 100% league start as they went down 2-1.

The league leaders took the lead after six minutes when Joe Woolley jinked in and out of the Scholars defence and fired past Bradley Clarkson.

It didn’t take Chasetown long to equalise though as Jack Langston’s shot struck a hand – but Luke Yates didn’t wait for a decision from the referee as he fired home.

The Scholars had a couple of penalty appeals waved away and then Sam Wilding looped a shot just over the crossbar.

But Kidsgrove regained the lead in the 35th minute when their leading scorer Aaron Bott capitalised on a defensive error to fire home.

Langston was immediately back on the offensive for the visitors, but his right foot strike was straight at Kieron Harrison.

In the dying embers of the first half, Harrison was again called into action, saving Marvellous Onabirekhanlen’s header from a right wing Johno Atherton cross.

Wilding forced a low save from Harrison straight after the break as Chasetown pushed for a second leveller.

The hosts weathered a bit of pressure before Athletic left back Lewis Bergin thundered a long range effort inches wide of the target.

Kidsgrove substitute Kingsley Adu-Gyamfi flashed an effort just wide and Chasetown keeper Clarkson pushed away an 18 yard shot from goalscorer Woolley.

Langston curled a late free kick over the bar and then saw his header blocked for a corner as stoppage time began.

Chasetown left back Jordan Evans almost stole a point with a 30 yard effort which deflected wide.