A councillor says a funding scheme in Burntwood says he hopes a post-Covid relaunch will help nurture the potential of local young people.

Burntwood Town Council has announced a new round of the Student Award in honour of Stephen Sutton MBE.

It will see two grants of £1,000 made to local young people aged between 11 and 19.

The money can be used for things such as purchasing specialist equipment, extra tuition or coaching, travel and entry fees to help them excel even further in their chosen field.

Cllr Paul Taylor, chair of the town council’s community and partnerships committee, said:

“Celebrating the spirit of inspiration and the legacy of Stephen Sutton MBE, the Burntwood Town Council Student Award has empowered some of our brightest talent since 2015. “We have used the break in the scheme caused by Covid to review how we grant it and to ensure it empowers budding talent to reach greater heights. “As we relaunch it in 2023, this award is more than just financial assistance, it is a testament to our commitment to nurturing the potential of young individuals.” Cllr Paul Taylor, Burntwood Town Council

For more information and to download an application form, visit the Burntwood Town Council website.