Audiences are being urged to catch a show at the Lichfield Garrick while they can.

The touring production of By The Waters of Liverpool will be at the city theatre on 3rd and 4th October.

But it has now been confirmed that the play and its predecessor, Twopence To Cross The Mersey will no longer tour.

By The Waters of Liverpool tells the story of best-selling author Helen Forrester, who will be played by Emma Mulligan in her first ever professional role.

Other cast members include Coronation Street’s Tom Roberts as her father, while Emmerdale’s Joe Gill will play Helen’s love interest Harry O’Dwyer.

Co-producer Bill Elms said:

“Rehearsals are now underway and the cast and crew are already coming together as a family – it’s inspiring to see everyone really just click and support each other. “Once those costumes go on, the characters really come alive and it’s magical. “We are very lucky to be custodians of Helen Forrester’s fascinating life story – which so many people today can resonate with given the challenging times in society. “Since Twopence To Cross The Mersey premiered almost 30 years ago, hundreds of thousands of theatregoers have seen the show and really taken Helen’s story to their hearts. “By The Waters Of Liverpool is an adaptation of her third autobiography and the final chapter of Helen’s life in Liverpool during the Great Depression. The play also features sizeable chunks from Helen’s earlier book Liverpool Miss, together with flashbacks to Twopence To Cross The Mersey – as well as a storyline from Helen’s fourth autobiography Lime Street At Two. “That way, those unfamiliar with Helen’s work will still get a complete picture of her life in one show.” Bill Elms

Tickets for the performances in Lichfield are available online.