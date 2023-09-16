Lichfield City produced a five star performance to pick up three points against Wolverhampton Casuals.

Three goals in five first half minutes did the damage before a quickfire double in the second period saw Ivor Green’s men cruise to victory, with a late consolation for the visitors the only blot on the hosts’ copybook.

Despite the final result, it was Casuals had the first big chance of the afternoon when Lichfield keeper James Beeson was forced into a save with his foot.

But City began to exert the pressure and forced visiting keeper Stan Amos into good save to deny Joe Haines and Jack Edwards.

The woodwork came to Casuals rescue when an Edwards shot struck the bar and Cameron Dunn could only head the rebound wide.

The goal was coming – and it duly arrived on 28 minutes when Luke Childs played in Dominic Lewis who crossed for Liam Kirton to score the opener.

Lichfield’s lead was doubled two minutes later when Childs found Haines who rifled home.

A five minute purple patch was completed when a cross from Edwards was misjudged by the visiting defence and the ball dropped into the net.

City were in no mood to ease off in the second half and began brightly when Dunn saw a shot saved and Matt Hunt’s header was saved by Amos.

The fourth goal arrived on the hour mark when Haines jinked past three players before cutting in and rifling past the keeper.

Three minutes later and Lichfield made it 5-0 as a corner found the head of Lewis who was denied by Amos, only for Edwards to net the rebound.

City continued to press and saw Lewis fire over while Edwards had a shot saved.

Casuals were able to reduce the deficit in the 80th minute when a penalty was awarded and Benni Wilson netted from 12 yards.

The visitors tried to rally in the dying stages as a header struck the bar and Beeson was also forced to make a save, but City held firm to secure the 5-1 win and another three points for their tally.