Lichfield District Council says its offices have been “transformed into a hive of business activity”.

The local authority opted to refurbish most of the space at its Frog Lane headquarters for use by private tenants after seeing hybrid working in the wake of the pandemic see occupancy drop to 30%.

The work has been funded by grants of more than £650,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The move has proven popular with small business, with just one 12-person office currently available.

Tenants operating from District Council House include In-Form Solutions, which provides consultancy services to the NHS, local and central government, and organisations overseas, and Breslins, a firm of accountants with offices across the Midlands.

There is also management consultancy Ghost Solutions Ltd, creative and web design agency Northern Bear and automotive containment company SGP Sorting UK Ltd.

Andrew Rowbotham, Lichfield District Council’s director of operations and property services, said:

“The feedback we have received from tenants is very positive – they say the building is excellent, staff are really friendly and there is collaboration which helps us all. “Importantly the initiative is also generating revenue. The building costs on average £250,000 a year to run but the rental income is covering the vast majority of that now. “Looking ahead Citizen’s Advice has confirmed it is moving in on the ground floor of the building and there are also plans to open a museum to display the many artefacts held by the council.” Andrew Rowbotham, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for high streets and visitor economy, said:

“I’m really pleased we are making the most of District Council House. “With its convenient location and modern facilities, it is attracting tenants from a variety of business sectors and helping them to flourish. “It’s also financially prudent as leasing out areas of the building brings in much-needed income.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council

Anyone interested in the 12-person office space available is asked to contact [email protected].