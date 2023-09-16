A man arrested following a fatal dog attack in Stonnall has been released on conditional bail.

The 30-year-old was held in connection with the death of Ian Price on Thursday (14th September) after he was attacked by the two dogs outside a property on Main Street.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“He has been interviewed a number of times and has been released pending further enquiries.

“Our investigation continues at pace as we try to understand more about events leading up to this horrendous attack.

“We would encourage anyone who has information, but not yet spoken to us, to do so by calling us on 101, quoting incident number 405 of 14th September.”

Staffordshire Police spokesperson