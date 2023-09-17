Councils across Staffordshire have shared their proposals to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Local authorities have drawn up the Staffordshire Adaption Strategy.

The plan focuses on areas such as infrastructure and buildings, the natural environment, protecting residents and the local economy.

It comes as the county has seen an increase in extreme weather events and record-high temperatures in recent years.

Cllr Simon Tagg, chair of the Staffordshire Sustainability Board and Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said:

“Adapting to the impacts of climate change is just as important as reducing our carbon emissions and striving for net-zero. “Even if we cut our carbon emissions to zero overnight, the climate will continue to warm up and more extreme weather conditions will become commonplace. This means we need to start thinking widely and putting measures in place now that protect our communities, buildings, roads, environment, and economy. “The Staffordshire Adaptation Strategy is an important first step in this process. Now, the task is to work together to better prepare ourselves to respond and adapt to the changing climate in the future.” Cllr Simon Tagg

Adaption measures to mitigate climate change impacts are already taking place across the county, with oversized drainage systems being installed and the restoration of floodplains.

The strategy will be discussed at a meeting of Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet on 20th September.