A Duran Duran tribute show is coming to Lichfield next month.

Five-piece act DURAN will perform at the Guildhall on 13th October.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Performing to audiences throughout the UK and Europe, DURAN pride themselves on paying respectful homage to authentically recreating the live sound and on stage energy of the Wild Boys of pop rock.

“They offer a cocktail of timeless classics from the band’s earliest hits of the 80s all the way up to the present day, spanning their successful 40 year long career.”

Lichfield Arts spokesperson