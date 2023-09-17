Police have urged people not share footage of a fatal dog attack in Stonnall.

Ian Price, 52, died of his injuries after being set upon by the two XL Bully dogs outside a property on Main Street on Thursday (14th September).

A video showing part of the attack and efforts of three men to stop the dogs has been published online – but are officers now urging people not to share images of the “horrendous” incident.

“We are aware that video footage of the recent dog attack in Stonall where a man sadly died is now being circulated on social media. “This was a horrendous incident and we understand that the impact felt by the local community is large. “However, we would urge anyone with footage of the attack to not post or share it on social media for the sake of the victim’s family. “It’s important that anyone with video evidence from this incident send it to us instead.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

A 30-year-old who was held in connection with the death of Mr Price has been released on conditional bail.