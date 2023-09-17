The NE Street band played a stirring set of Bruce Springsteen songs at The Hub at St Mary’s.

Fronted by lead vocalist and guitarist Graeme Richardson, with sterling musicianship from bassist John Paul Hardy, Mike Henderson on keyboards and accordion, saxophonist Louise Howarth, Colin Cheeseman on drums, and lead guitarist Tom Willshare, they covered The Boss’ work from the early 1970s to his most recent albums.

Although the big hits such as Thunder Road, Hungry Heart, Dancing in the Dark and Born in the USA were all played, an oompa band version of If I Should Fall Behind and a three part harmony and piano vocal version of The River showed that the band were willling to take risks with the material.

With no interval, the musicians powered through the songs, which included such story telling epics as The Ghost of Tom Joad, and If I Was The Priest.

With plenty of saxophone, guitar and keyboard solos – as well as the song lyrics – the ensemble were kept on their toes throughout the evening.

A folk element was added to both Wrecking Ball and I’m on Fire, with the plaintive story and life-worn vocals adding pathos to the story.

Up-beat songs, such as No Surrender, Glory Days, and the encore of Thunder Road, which featured singing from the attentive audience, showed the esteem with which Bruce Springsteen’s work is still held.