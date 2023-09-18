A new campaign has been launched to encourage people to consider a career as a firefighter.

It comes as Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service prepares to open applications for roles on 2nd October.

It will be the first time in over three and a half years the service has recruited full-time firefighters.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Michelle Hickmott said:

“We’re after the firefighters of the future and our recruitment campaign is focused on changing people’s perception of what a firefighter is like and what the role involves to encourage more people to consider firefighting as a career. “If you are caring, determined and passionate about doing the best for your community then you’re exactly who we’re looking for. “There is much more to being a firefighter than racing to burning buildings or road traffic collisions. The reality is the majority of the role is actually spent training and also working with businesses and in local communities to make people safer and prevent incidents occurring in the first place.” Assistant Chief Fire Officer Michell Hickmott

Crew manager Lianne Petts, who became a firefighter 13 years ago, said she would encourage people to consider applying.

“It’s a really rewarding, varied career where you can make a difference. “No two days are the same and there are plenty of opportunities to specialise and progress. “It’s a great family friendly organisation to work for and it’s a role I’d recommend to anyone.” Lianne Pitts

For more details visit the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue service website.