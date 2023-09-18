A by-election candidate says he backs calls for XL Bully dogs to be banned after a fatal attack in Stonnall.

The incident outside a property on Main Street on 14th September led to the death of 52-year-old Ian Price.

Police say the two dogs involved are believed to be the XL Bully breed.

Andrew Cooper, Conservative candidate for the Tamworth constituency – which includes Stonnall – by-election, said he backed the Prime Minister’s proposals to ban such dogs.

He said:

“It’s awful to hear the tragic news of a fatal dog attack in Stonnall. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and the community of Stonnall who must be understandably shaken by this incident. “These dangerous dogs need to be banned and I welcome the Prime Minister’s decisive action.” Andrew Cooper

Other candidates confirmed for the by-election next month include Labour’s Sarah Edwards, Sunny Virk for the Lib Dems, Reform UK’s Ian Cooper and independent candidate Richard Kingstone.