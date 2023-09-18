A Lichfield councillor says it is a “scandal” that dentists are are being forced to stop doing NHS work.

Cllr Paul Ray made his comments after Bore Street Dental Practice wrote to patients to confirm they would no longer offer NHS services to adult patients from 1st December.

It means people will now either need to find an alternative dentist taking on NHS patients or face having to pay private prices.

The practice told patients that “a chronic lack of investment in NHS dentistry” was behind the decision.

But Cllr Ray, Lib Dem representative for Chadsmead at Lichfield District Council, said it was unacceptable that the situation had been allowed to get this far.

“Many will have received the letter from Bore Street Dental Practice about stopping NHS work. “It’s a scandal that the Conservatives have broken our dentist service and forced them to make decisions like this. “The Conservatives are driving dentists away from the NHS and are leaving millions in ‘dental deserts’.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

Bore Street Dental Practice has given patients the opportunity to continue on a private basis, with membership options starting from £17.90 a month, which covers regular examinations and offers a 10% discount of treatments such as fillings, crowns and dentures.

Bosses told patients that the decision to stop NHS treatment was necessary.

“Bore Street Dental Practice has been committed to providing and NHS dental service for many years. “However, a chronic lack of investment in NHS dentistry, coupled with rapidly rising costs means we are no longer able to provide the care and service you have been accustomed to and remain a viable business. “For many months we have been trying to secure the services of two new NHS dentists. Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to fill the vacancies. “We are amid a national dental recruitment crisis. This means our patients are waiting longer for both routine examination and treatment appointments. This not how we wish to look after our very loyal patients – we feel you deserve better.” Bore Street Dental Practice