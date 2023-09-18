A fundraising page set up following the death of a man in Stonnall has now passed £18,000.

Ian Price died after being attacked by two dogs on Main Street on Thursday (14th September).

The fundraiser was set up to help his family in the wake of his death with the aim of raising £500.

But the total has now passed £18,000.

A friend of the 52-year-old posted on the fundraising page:

“Ian Price was an incredibly popular and well-liked Stonnall resident. “He was a loving husband, doting father, son, brother and friend to all who knew him. “Ian was a prominent and successful business owner, travelling the length and breadth of the country providing his professional services to many other business and clients. “Yet it is of no surprise to all who knew Ian that his first love was his family. He was devoted to his wife and two wonderful children. He would often talk of their achievements and how incredibly proud he was of them. “A pillar of the community, Ian will be sadly missed by all who knew him.”

People can donate to the fundraising page here.