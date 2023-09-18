A Lichfield venue will host an evening of music and storytelling featuring three performers.

Robert Jackson, Jake Morgan and Danny Bradley will take turns to share songs in-the-round, with each performer offering an insight into the backstory and creation of the pieces at the event at The Hub at St Mary’s on 29th September.

Audience members will also have the chance to ask questions during the show.

Robert said:

“It’s at times like these that we need music most of all. “Both Jake and Danny are tremendous songwriters and I’m so grateful to get to share the stage with them at this show.” Robert Jackson

Tickets for the show are £15 and can be booked online.