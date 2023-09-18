Time is running out for people in Lichfield and Burntwood to nominate local councillors for a national award.

Nominations for the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and CCLA Cllr Awards on Friday (22nd September).

There are five categories up for grabs – Community Champion, Leader of the Year, Young Councillor of the Year, Resilience Champion and Lifetime Legend.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of the LGIU, said:

“We are proud to once again host the annual Cllr Awards to honour our locally elected representatives. “Local communities simply would not function without councillors, who make such positive contributions to our lives every single day of the year, from the vital work of maintaining the streets and funding community projects, to the appearance and feel of our towns and the care we receive. “Most people won’t know exactly what elected members do as they often work quietly behind the scenes, which is why Cllr Awards remain so important in 2023. “We look forward to seeing an avalanche of nominations this year and hearing some of the incredible stories behind them.” Jonathan Carr-West

The winners will be unveiled at a ceremony in London in November.

For more details on how to apply click here.