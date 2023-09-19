Burntwood celebrated more league success as they secured a bonus point win over Spartans.

Josh Canning’s side had to come from behind at the CCE Sportsway – but after they trailed 10-8 at the break, they dominated the second period until the last five minutes to win 42-29.

The visitors struck a post with an early penalty attempt prior to going in front on 12 minutes. Midfield scrummage ball was fed to the outside centre whose pace took him around defenders for an unconverted try.

The hosts got into the contest, assisted by a Spartans player being yellow carded for a deliberate knock-on. Just as he was about to return, Burntwood took advantage by winning a five metre scrum and moving the ball to Josh Shepherd who brought the scores level with a try in the right corner.

Lacklustre tackling allowed the the visiting backs to make progress and a final offload close to the line saw the visitors go ahead 10-5.

A penalty goal close to half time from Brett Taylor reduced the arrears to two points. They went close to taking the lead before the break, but Taylor was just beaten to the touch down chasing his own chip ahead.

The hosts went in front for the first time just four minutes after the restart. Loose Spartans’ passing was hacked downfield to earn a line out. Possession was moved wide and Hal Gozukucuk broke two tackles to score close to the posts. Taylor added the conversion for 15-10.

Five minutes later and Burntwood were in again. More line out possession was the source and despite less than fluent passing, Kian Carter reacted well to a dropped ball to cross wide out for an unconverted try.

Taylor added a penalty goal from in front of the posts following a strong run by Rob Jones before his side scored the try of the game on the hour mark. Ben Holt’s chip over the defensive line near halfway was caught on the run by Carter and he fed Josh Massey who sped in to the clubhouse corner for the bonus point. Taylor added an excellent conversion.

Luke Rookyard added to his tally for the season by forcing his way over from ten metres following good work by Gozukucuk. Taylor’s conversion made it 37-10.

Spartans broke the siege when a chip into their 22 was volleyed upfield and the chaser beat Taylor to the touchdown by the posts but the hastily taken drop kick conversion attempt came back off a post.

Pat Bayliss provided the final points for Burntwood by taking a pass from Jack Butcher round the blind side of a five metre scrum to cross in the right corner.

With the job done, the last five minutes were littered with errors and turnovers which allowed Spartans to score two converted tries for their own bonus point.

Burntwood 2nds had to resist a strong second half fightback by Newcastle 3rds to earn a very good bonus point win on the road by 28-27.

Tom Fleet and Leon Hughes paved the way for Josh Squire to open the scoring with a try under the posts. James Hodson scored the next, barging his way over from ten metres and with both tries converted by skipper Craig Seedhouse it was 14-0.

They were pressing for a third try but a misfiring line out allowed the hosts to escape for a breakaway try and conversion to halve the deficit. The 14 point margin was restored when Daryll Organ stripped possession to feed Seedhouse for a try and conversion wide out.

Newcastle narrowed the gap again before the break with a converted try and this set the tone for the second period as the hosts dominated possession and territory.

Despite the best efforts of Alex Rich, Richard Carter and Mackenzie Johnson, Newcastle went ahead with a try and penalty goal.

However, the Burntwood side rallied to retake the lead. Organ’s strong run provided the position and Hodson picked up from the base of a ruck to go in for his second try. Seedhouse added the crucial extras as the hosts scored a late try but failed to convert it from the touchline.

To round off the weekend action, the colts welcomed Telford Hornets for a NMCL Division 4 game.

An enthralling contest which swung both ways eventually went the way of the visitors 32-29. Try scorers for Burntwood were Kyle Westwood, Ben Chancellor, Alfie Woodcock and Dan Jarvis with conversions from Alfie Broadhurst and man of the match Woodcock, who also kicked a penalty goal.

This Saturday (23rd September) Burntwood 1sts welcome Longton for what may be a league and Staffs Intermediate Trophy double header.

Burntwood 2nds are on the road again with a trip to Stoke 2nds for a 2pm kick off. The 3rds also hope to take the field against Veseyans.