The family of a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Abbots Bromley say he was “dearly loved”.

Emlyn Stayte, from Rugeley, was riding on the B5013 when he was involved in a collision with a coach on 4th September.

The 78-year-old died as a result of his injuries the following day.

In a statement, Emlyn’s family said:

“He was a dearly loved husband, a lifelong motorcyclist, and a big place in his heart was filled with our dogs. “As a family we ask for privacy to grieve at this time.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police 101, quoting incident 141 of 4th September, or us the force’s live chat at www.staffordshire.police.uk.