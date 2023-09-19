A Lichfield performer says he was “thrilled” after performing a support slot for a gig by one of his musical heroes in the city.

Mark Morriss and Adam Devlin from The Bluetones were at the Lichfield Guildhall for an acoustic concert over the weekend.

Andy Starkey, from local group Britpop Reunion, was also on the bill as a support act, performing hits from the likes of Oasis, Pulp, James, Dodgy and The Verve.

He said:

“I was a huge fan of The Bluetones in the mid-90s – and even saw them support Supergrass at Rugeley Red Rose Theatre way back in February 1995. “I was thrilled to have been offered a support slot with one of my Britpop heroes.” Andy Starkey

Andy will be back at the Guildhall for a Britpop Reunion Christmas gig later this year.

Tickets are on sale now for A Very 90s Christmas on 23rd December. For more details click here.