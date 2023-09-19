Lichfield produced a much-improved performance to earn themselves a try bonus victory over local rivals Tamworth.

The result keeps them second in the table with Long Eaton at the summit after a walkover against Sutton Coldfield.

Lichfield could not have started the tie better, with early pressure seeing Charlie Milner kick a straightforward penalty after just 90 seconds.

It was not long before Rich Burton was powering over on the left, with Milner adding the first of his six conversions.

Tamworth, to their credit, came back strongly and full back Jay Rosenbach opened their account with a penalty on 15 minutes – and they were soon level when right winger Will Kilby-Jenkins raced to the corner after a well worked penalty ploy, which Rosenbach converted well.

The home side were slowly getting a better grip on the game and it was Cal Turner who scored next after 25 minutes to take the score to 17-10.

Tamworth remained gutsy and scrambled well in defence and they were awarded a penalty try after Rosenbach broke up a Lichfield attack and was obstructed after a 75 metre chip and chase.

With half time looming, the visitors saw their numbers reduced when Liam Saayman was shown a yellow card for a late tackle – and a minute later Milner added a penalty so that his team went in at 20-17.

Lichfield started the second period on the front foot and Matt Cowley fended off three defenders to score well in the corner.

His second row partner Harvey Wootton, was next on the scoresheet as he also proved unstoppable from ten metres out.

Adam Spinner added his try five minutes later and the young Tamworth team were now starting to struggle as they became inconsistent with errors increasing, but they did not give up.

The visitors gifted Cal Shields a try as they failed to deal with a hopeful kick into the in goal area and Tom Day, on the overlap, finished the scoring with try number seven.

Milner completed the game with a simple penalty, as the fixture lost some of the earlier competitiveness.

Lichfield return to action next week against Mellish, while the seconds are at home in a Midlands Reserve League match against Bournville.

The women started their league campaigns on Sunday – and the red team won 36-7 at Bury Foxes, while the green team beat Rugby Lionesses 43-7.

This weekend, the greens are at home, while the reds are travelling to Long Eaton.