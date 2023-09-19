A man has been jailed for more than three years for his involvement in a series of van thefts.

Matthew Bickley, 43, from Walsall, admitted responsibility for a total of 15 van thefts across Lichfield, East Staffordshire, Tamworth, Cannock and Stafford from August 2022 to January 2023.

Police were able to link him to the thefts of the Mercedes Sprinter vans using forensic work and witness accounts.

Detective Constable Dan Trupp, who was in charge of the case, said:

“I’m pleased with the efforts involved to link Bickley to a series of thefts and put a stop to his prolific offending. “Vehicle theft is a priority for the force and we’re committed to proactively investigating thieves and securing justice for the victims who have been affected by it. “We are continuing to work with neighbouring forces to share intelligence to make sure those involved in acquisitive crime are identified and brought before the courts.” Det Cons Dan Trupp

Bickley pleaded guilty to 15 offences at Stafford Crown Court. He was jailed for 40 months and ordered to pay a surcharge of £228.