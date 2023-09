A wildlife excerpt will be giving people in Whittington a chance to find out more about how to get closer to nature in their own gardens.

Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group will welcome Wildlife Kate for the event between 2.30pm and 4.30pm on 14th October.

It will feature a talk, videos and practical activities for participants.

The event will take place in the village hall.

More information will be available on the Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group website.