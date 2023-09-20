A bank has confirmed it will offer some face to face services at a new location in the city after its Lichfield branch closed.

Barclays will replace the Breadmarket Street facility with new “community banking” provision at Lichfield District Council House on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Customers will be able to receive financial reviews and balance requests, as well as opening savings accounts and getting support with digital banking.

But cash deposits and withdrawals will need to be completed at Post Office branches as the Barclays Local facility will be cashless.

A spokesperson for Barclays said:

“Barclays Local provides a flexible way to reach customers in new locations and retain a presence where customer footfall has reduced. “This represents our commitment to customers and the local community who wish to continue to have an in-person banking presence by offering the ability to visit Barclays on the local high street, albeit in a different location.” Barclays spokesperson

The new facility will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9.30am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 4pm. People can drop in to the Frog Lane site during opening hours or book an appointment by calling 0345 734 5345.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said: “We are delighted to welcome Barclays Bank to our Business Support Hub.

“It’s conveniently located at District Council House in Lichfield city centre and Barclays is offering an important facility for customers following the closure of its city centre branch last week. “Customers can book an appointment over the phone, or drop in at reception when the community bank is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and ask to speak to a Barclays advisor.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson