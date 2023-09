Guitars will be front and centre when a band play at a Lichfield pub this weekend.

Loaded Revolver will be at The Feathers on Saturday (23rd September).

The band play hits from the likes of Black Sabbath, Status Quo, The Foo Fighters, Guns and Roses and Nickelback.

A spokesperson said:

“Loaded Revolver are not just all about giving great performance – they aim to take the audience with them on the journey.”

Admission to the Beacon Street venue is free with the band on stage from 9pm.