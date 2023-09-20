A Lichfield auctioneer will welcome the cameras as two popular TV programmes visit the sale room to film their shows.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers will host Antiques Road Trip on 9th October, while Bargain Hunt will be visiting on 31st October.

People are invited to come along on auction day to watch the action unfold. Spaces do not need to be booked, with people able to turn up at 9am for the 9.30am sale on each of the days.

A spokesperson for the Antiques Road Trip production team said:

“We’re delighted to be coming to Lichfield for the first time.” Antiques Road Trip spokesperson

Auctioneer Richard Winterton will be yielding the gavel on both days and is looking forward to welcoming the cameras and local people to the sale room.

“We’re looking forward to hosting the Antiques Road Trip team for the first time and are delighted to be welcoming back our friends at Bargain Hunt. “Bargain Hunt was last with us at Fradley in February when we filmed the popular Coronation Special which aired in May. “For this upcoming visit, I’m happy to say that once again Christmas will be coming early to Lichfield on 31st October. “On that date we will be filming the Bargain Hunt Christmas specials at Fradley, so do feel free to bring along some Christmassy attire or festive accessories to help make the episode a real Christmas cracker.” Richard Winterton