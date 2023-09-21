A new season of acoustic lounge sessions are launching at a Lichfield venue.

The Hub at St Mary’s will feature a different theme each week, with the first gig on 1st October featuring songs from stage and screen.

Jennifer Bolton, Lizzy Wofford, Sarah Riches and Rachel Matthews will be performing hits covering everything from Broadway to Hollywood.

Sunday acoustic lounge producer Tom Roberts said:

“We are really excited to be bringing a stellar line up to our next acoustic lounge on 1st October. “Featuring classic songs from stage and screen, it promises to be another wonderful, chilled evening with some fabulous singers.” Tom Roberts

Tickets for the show are £14 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.