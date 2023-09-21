The ribbon has been cut on a new Sixth Form block at a Lichfield school.

Queen’s Croft High School has built the new facility – which includes pool table and comfy areas – to give students a place to relax.

The official opening was carried out by former student, Charlotte Aspley, who now works as a community champion for Tesco.

Sam Wood and Letitia Carter, new co-headteachers at the school – which caters for pupils aged between 11-19 with moderate learning difficulties – thanked the governors for their support in making the project a reality.

Sam said:

“The opening of the Sixth Form block is a huge milestone for Queen’s Croft. “It means that we can now connect our curriculum to a fresh, modern and inspiring learning environment for the students. “They will greatly benefit from a discrete and purposeful learning environment solely for them, which will really prepare our students for life, work and the wider world beyond Queen’s Croft. “The project would not have happened without the full support of the local governing body who have championed our vision and supported the Senior Leadership Team from the start.” Sam Wood

Queen’s Croft has more than 200 pupils – and although it has always had a Sixth Form provision, this has been integrated within the main school building.

However, work was undertaken over the summer holidays after requests from pupils for a separate area.

Letitia said:

“The money was spent on creating four distinct areas that match the curriculum we offer here at Queen’s Croft. These include hospitality and catering, land-based studies, retail and admin and sports leadership. “Students can now learn in an environment that is meaningful and purposeful to the curriculum pathway that they choose. For example, if a student chooses sports leadership, they now have a gym that is part of the classroom. “If they choose hospitality and catering, they learn in a fully-equipped kitchen and café environment.” Letitia Carter