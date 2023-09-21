A former shop could be converted back into a residential property if plans are given the green light.

The building at 169 Upper St John Street had once been home to Polka Polish, with the upstairs bedrooms used as self-contained flats.

But planning permission is now being sought to return the entire building back to a single house.

A planning statement said:

“The work will make the property into a warm and welcoming house again. “No additional build is being proposed and no walls are being demolished or erected so the footprint will be unaffected – the ‘shop’ element of the property will be returned to an open plan living and dining space. “The refurbishment programme will make the property more energy efficient, while roof repairs will reduce damp in the internal walls. “A complete electrical rewiring will make the property fully compliant with modern regulations. A brand-new kitchen, bathroom and toilet will be installed.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.