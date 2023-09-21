A recently-discovered letter written by one of Lichfield’s most famous sons has sold for more than four times its estimate at auction.
The correspondence from Samuel Johnson was discovered amongst a cache of documents kept in a cupboard in a Gloucestershire country home.
The letter – written to Sophia Thrale – had previously been known about, but had officially been logged as lost by scholars having disappeared from public view.
But it was rediscovered during a valuation at the house, leading to it being sold to an organisation described as “a British institution” by Chorley’s auctioneers for £38,460.
Werner Freundel, director at Chorley’s, said:
“Samuel Johnson’s charming letter to a young Sophia Thrale will remain in the UK and we hope it will be displayed to the UK public in time.”Werner Freundel, Chorley’s
At this sale, £80,000 ( + 23.5 + VAT auctioneer’s fees )) was also bid for an extensive and unknown Hester Thrale/Piozzi archive, no doubt also of interest to Johnson enthusiasts. All details are available, page by page, on Chorley’s website.