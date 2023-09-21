Part of the letter written by Samuel Johnson
A recently-discovered letter written by one of Lichfield’s most famous sons has sold for more than four times its estimate at auction.

The correspondence from Samuel Johnson was discovered amongst a cache of documents kept in a cupboard in a Gloucestershire country home.

The letter – written to Sophia Thrale – had previously been known about, but had officially been logged as lost by scholars having disappeared from public view.

But it was rediscovered during a valuation at the house, leading to it being sold to an organisation described as “a British institution” by Chorley’s auctioneers for £38,460.

Werner Freundel, director at Chorley’s, said:

“Samuel Johnson’s charming letter to a young Sophia Thrale will remain in the UK and we hope it will be displayed to the UK public in time.”

Werner Freundel, Chorley’s

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Hans Sachs
7 hours ago

At this sale, £80,000 ( + 23.5 + VAT auctioneer’s fees )) was also bid for an extensive and unknown Hester Thrale/Piozzi archive, no doubt also of interest to Johnson enthusiasts. All details are available, page by page, on Chorley’s website.

