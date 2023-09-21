The Church Commissioners’ representative in the House of Commons has paid a visit to Lichfield Cathedral.

Andrew Selous came to the city after previously being invited by Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant.

Pat Scaife, one of the cathedral’s stewards and a local historian, guided Andrew and Michael around the cathedral with Canons Andrew Stead and Gregory Platten.

Mr Selous said:

“We saw the medieval library, an early hand-scribed edition of Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales, and later had discussions with Simon Warburton and Stephen Packham around the funding of our cathedrals.” Andrew Selous

Sir Michael added:

“This was a very worthwhile visit and I am really grateful for the cathedral finding the time to host us in this way. “Our ancient cathedrals are part of the fabric of our life – whether we be Anglican, of another faith, or no religion at all – and it is important that they be maintained for futuire generations. “Lichfield Cathedral was completed around 1280. I would hope it will still be a part of Lichfield life in another 800 years.” Michael Fabricant