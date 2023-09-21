People interested in taking up running are being invited to join a beginners course in Lichfield.

Lichfield Running Club will host the eight week programme starting on 3rd October.

Membership secretary Keith Lowther said:

“Our course is designed to start you on your running journey and by the end you’ll be able to run 5k. “Each session is led by one of our England Athletics qualified run leaders, and friendly club members will be there to support you. “We were all beginners once and we enjoy introducing new people to our sport.” Keith Lowther, Lichfield Running Club

The sessions start at 6.30pm at King Edward VI Leisure Centre and last for up to an hour. Places cost £20 and can be booked by emailing [email protected].