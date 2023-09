Chasetown will be looking to progress in the FA Trophy when they travel to Carlton Town.

The Scholars make the trip for the second round qualifying tie tomorrow (23rd September).

Mark Swann’s men booked their place with a comfortable 5-1 win over Shepshed Dynamo in the last round – the same scoreline which also saw hosts Carlton see off Coleshill Town.

Admission at the Bill Stokeld Stadium in Gelding is £10 adults, £8 concessions and £2 children.