County council chiefs have hailed the success of the latest school holiday programme providing activities and meals for children across Staffordshire.

The Holiday Activity and Food (HAF) programme, which is funded by the Department for Education, ran during the school summer holidays.

Thousands of children took part, with Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, Cllr Mark Sutton, hailing the positive impact of the scheme.

“It was great to get out over the summer to meet some of the families and children taking part in the HAF programme. “It’s only then that you see the positive impact it has on their lives and the difference it makes to parents. We have also heard from schools about how they have seen children benefit in terms of their confidence and skills as they resettle back into the new academic year. “We’re all pleased with how the scheme has developed since it launched in 2021 and it’s great to see so many families taking part. “For many families, entertaining children and making sure they get a healthy meal during the school holidays can be tough and expensive, given the pressures on household budgets. “This programme helps make sure that these children get the chance to socialise with their friends, learn new skills and try new activities that they have never experienced, whilst accessing a nutritious meal.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

The county council-run scheme is available to over 23,000 eligible children aged between five and 16 who receive benefits related free school meals.

The next programme will run over the Christmas holidays and parents can find out more at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/holidayactivities.