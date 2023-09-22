Inspectors have praised pupils at a Lichfield school for being “eager to learn”.

It comes after Ofsted graded Five Spires Academy on Cherry Orchard as good overall – with a number of areas such as behaviour and attitudes of students, leadership and management and early years provision rated outstanding.

The inspection took place in July, with the report published this week praising staff and students.

“Pupils are very happy at Five Spires Academy – their success and wellbeing are at that heart of leaders’ work. “Expectations are high for pupils’ achievement, thanks to a curriculum that is engaging and regularly reviewed. For the vast majority, this curriculum is effectively delivered. “Pupils are eager to learn and enjoy supporting each other. They are confident that staff will help them to deal with any worries that they may have. Leaders deal with incidents of bullying thoroughly and effectively.” Ofsted report

The inspectors said that staff work “tenaciously” with other agencies to ensure internal assessments to identify students with special educational needs and disabilities are robust.

“Support for these pupils is effective, making good use of the knowledge of teachers, leaders, parents, outside agencies and the pupils themselves. “These pupils achieve very well.” Ofsted report

The full report can be viewed on the Ofsted website.