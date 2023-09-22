A local drinks maker has seen their latest product sell out in just 24 hours.

The Apiarist has added No.1 Blend Lichfield Gin to their range of tipples, which also includes whiskey and other gins.

But those interested in a bottle of their latest offering will need to wait after the initial batch sold out.

Alex Conti, from The Apiarist, said:

“We sold the entire stock within just 24 hours which is amazing – it just goes to show how engaged in local products the people of Lichfield are.” Alex Conti

The new gin is made using “hedgerow-inspired botanicals” based around where the company keeps its bees in Shenstone – and takes its name from firm’s new premises in the city.

For more details visit The Apiarist website.