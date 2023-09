People are being invited to attend a charity ceilidh in Lichfield.

The event, at 7pm on 7th October, is being hosted by the Mayor and Sheriff of Lichfield.

The Reel Hot Ceilidh Peppers will be performing at the Guildhall fundraiser in aid of Lichfield District City of Sanctuary and St Giles Hospice.

Tickets are £20 and include a fish and chip supper.

To book, contact Harriet Chatwin at [email protected] or by calling 01543 309852.