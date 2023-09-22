The star of SAS Who Dares Wins will lift the lid on his military career at the Lichfield Garrick next year.

Jason Fox will bring his Life at the Limit show to the city theatre on 16th January 2024.

The tough-talking instructor from the hit Channel 4 series will shine a spotlight on his life as an elite operator in the UK special forces as well as his personal battles and time in front of the camera.

Jason said:

“When I first toured Life At The Limit in 2022, that experience of a live audience was something totally new to me, but I settled into it and getting the chance to go back out earlier this year was brilliant. “I can’t believe I get to do it all again in a few months’ time. To be visiting another 25 towns and cities and sharing my story with more people across the country is such an honour. “There’s a real mix in the show – some stories are funny, some tragic, others brutal. But they’re all real and make for a no-holds-barred account of my life so far. “I hope I can continue to inspire people through my long and at-times difficult journey.” Jason Fox

More details and ticket information is available on the Lichfield Garrick website.