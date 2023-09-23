Lichfield will look to continue their strong start to the campaign as they travel to Mellish.

The hosts today (23rd September) are without a win so far in their three league outings, meaning the Myrtle Greens – who currently find themselves joint top with Long Eaton – will go into the game as favourites.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Lichfield 2nds will welcome Bournville 2nds for a Midlands Reserve League encounter.

Sunday will see the ladies teams travel to Long Eaton and welcome Oadby Wyggestonian Women.

Lichfield’s Colts will face a trip to Stafford.