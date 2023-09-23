Lichfield’s Wilko store will shut its doors for the last time this weekend.

The troubled chain is in the process of closing down outlets across the country after the failure to find a rescue deal.

It means the Bore Street store will close for good tomorrow (24th September).

Joint administrator Zelf Hussain said:

“The dedication shown by all team members during this period has been hugely humbling and we are grateful for the patience and understanding they have shown. “As with those who have already been given notice of redundancy, we will guide and support those team members impacted over the coming weeks through the redundancy claims process. “We also continue to collaborate closely with relevant agencies and engage with any potential employers to help facilitate a quick return into new employment for those impacted.” Zelf Hussain

Discount retailer Poundland has previously earmarked Lichfield as one of the 71 Wilko sites it hopes to take over and rebrand.

The company has previously said it would prioritise staff at the failed retailer for jobs when the store reopens.

In a statement, Poundland told Wilko staff:

“We promise we’ll be working our tails off in the coming days to agree new terms with landlords so we can welcome as many of you as possible in those stores to our Poundland team. “We know the last few weeks have been tough for you and we’ll do all we can to give you the certainty you deserve as quickly as we’re able. “Thanks for all you’ve done for Wilko.” Poundland statement

It is believed the rebranded Poundland locations could reopen before Christmas.