Burntwood will be hoping to continue their bright start to the season when they welcome Longton.

The CCE Sportsway side go into the game off the back of a bonus point win over Spartans last time out.

The 2.30pm fixture with Longton will follow a home clash between Burntwood 3rds and Veseyan thirds which kicks off at midday.

Elsewhere, the club’s seconds side will head to Stoke for their weekend fixture, with a 2pm kick-off for them.