Youngsters will get the chance to take up squash when a new initiative launches next month.

England Squash has launched its Squash Stars scheme to increase participation in the sport.

The course will see youngsters aged between five and nine given expert coaching to improve hand-eye co-ordination and work on skills such as teamwork.

The six week programme will be run by Lichfield Squash Club at King Edward VI School, starting on 28th October.

Joanna Rowbottom, head of partnerships and programmes at England Squash, said:

“Squash is a fantastic sport and a great way to help young people get active. “The focus at the sessions is very much on having fun, getting active, and making new friends. We want all the children who take part to soar in every aspect of their life and that starts with a positive experience with sport. “Squash Stars is suitable for everyone; it doesn’t matter how much or how little sport children have done before. There are friendly, welcoming clubs and coaches ready to help your child get started and enjoy the benefits of this amazing sport.” Joanna Rowbottom, England Squash

The Squash Stars programme costs £42, with every child who signs up given a free racket, t-shirt, ball, goggles and kit bag.

To book a place visit: www.squashstars.co.uk.