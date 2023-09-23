Lichfield City made it through to the next round of the FA Vase after a match against Alsager Town packed with drama and penalty kicks.

Ivor Green’s men twice missed from 12 yards before eventually taking the lead through Dan Smith 20 minutes from time.

But Jack Woolley grabbed a last minute leveller to send the game to spot kicks where Lichfield held their nerve to progress after Alsager hit the woodwork with the decisive penalty.

City began brightly with Dom Lewis firing over before Smith – who had come on as an early sub for the injured Liam Kirton – forced a smart save from home keeper Jacob Kirwan.

James Beeson was alert in the Lichfield goal to save at his near post before a header went over the top.

Lichfield had a chance to take the lead after a handball saw the referee point to the spot, but Kirwan guessed right to keep out Jack Edwards’ penalty – and Dave Ablewhite could only send the rebound over the bar.

The second half saw Alsager send an early shot over the top.

But City were given a second chance from 12 yards when another penalty was awarded. Ablewhite stepped up this time, but Kirwan again guessed correctly to push the spot kick away.

The Alsager keeper was in fine form and produced another great save, this time with his foot to deny Cameron Dunn. The home stopper then kept out Matt Hunt’s header as Lichfield piled on the pressure.

The deadlock was finally broken when Smith bundled home Edwards’ cross.

The hosts went in search of a leveller and Beeson had to be alert to tip a shot over the top.

But Alsager grabbed the equaliser in the 89th minute when Woolley nodded home to send the game to penalties.

Dan Lomas and Dunn both netted before Beeson palmed away the home side’s second spot kick.

Joe Haines was next to score from the spot with Alsager also netting their third penalty.

But City’s advantage disappeared when Ablewhite cannoned his effort from 12 yards against the crossbar and the hosts then scored their fourth penalty to make it 3-3.

Smith found the net with his spot kick to put all the pressure on Alsager who saw their final strike hit the post to send Lichfield through.