People are being invited to attend an online public meeting to hear about progress to tackle climate change across Staffordshire.

The session of the Staffordshire Sustainability Board – which is made up of elected members from councils across the county – will be held at 2pm on Monday (25th September).

The group will be providing an update on their pledges, recent public engagement events and other updates.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure, and climate change at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We are pleased with the progress so far on our joint sustainability agenda. The board will be meeting for the second time, with refreshed membership after the recent local elections, to discuss its progress and how we can move forward with our next steps. “We look forward to continuing to work with local councils, community groups and businesses towards a more sustainable future for Staffordshire and its residents.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

Members will also be providing an update on work around sustainability and waste performance. People can watch the meeting live online here.