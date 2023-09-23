Police are taking part in a week of action to tackle wildlife and rural crime in communities across Staffordshire.

The initiative will see increased patrols on rural routes.

It comes as part of a crackdown on season crime trends which can impact communities.

Our officers are preparing for a week of action to tackle wildlife and rural crime in the community.

Inspector Mark Joynson, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“The week is an important opportunity to raise the profile of rural crime, which can have a major impact on residents and businesses in rural communities. “We have officers trained in tackling rural and wildlife crime across the county and we work closely with our colleagues in bordering forces to target criminals travelling into Staffordshire from neighbouring areas. “Due to their remote locations it is important that our rural communities feel reassured that we are here to act on their concerns – and we understand what matters to them. “No-one knows our rural communities better than the residents who live and work there so we will build on that knowledge and experience as we work together in the fight against rural crime.” Inspector Mark Joynson, Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“Staffordshire is a largely rural county, and crimes in these areas will always be a priority for me as they can have a significant impact on communities who may already feel isolated. “Because of this, the experience for victims of rural crime can be different, and the nature of the crimes themselves may also require a different approach. Within Staffordshire Police, for example, we have police officers and PCSOs who have received additional training in wildlife matters to support officers in dealing with wildlife crime. “Rural crime is a core part of local policing work, and our rural communities can expect the same levels of service as those in our towns and cities, with similar response times.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams