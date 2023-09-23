A potential by-election candidate has confirmed he has dropped out of the race.

Richard Kingstone had been expected to stand as an independent in the Tamworth constituency – which includes areas such as Fazeley, Stonnall and Shenstone – next month.

But he has confirmed that “personal circumstances” meant he would not contest the seat.

“When I say I am truly sorry I cannot continue in the parliamentary race, I do mean it – all I will add is that it is for the right reasons. “Sometimes doing the right thing is incredibly hard to do. “Thank you so much to all of those who were supporting me.” Richard Kingstone

It means that the following candidates will battle it out to replace Christopher Pincher, who resigned after losing an appeal against a House of Commons suspension for groping two men in a London club.

Robert Bilcliff – UKIP

Andy Cooper – Conservatives

Ian Cooper – Reform UK

Sarah Edwards – Labour

Howling Laud Hope – The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Sue Howarth – Green Party

Peter Longman

Ashlea Simon – Britain First

Sunny Virk – Lib Dem