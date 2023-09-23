The shortlist has been confirmed for a new awards scheme celebrating business and community heroes across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The Beacon Awards will be handed out in a ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum on 12th October.

The award categories and shortlisted nominees are:

Start Up Business Of The Year -JPF First Aid, Lichfield Maize Maze, Lichfield PAT Testing

Independent Business Of The Year – Brookfields Luxury Boarding and Canine Care Centre, JCFX Media, The Listening Centre

Customer Service Award – Brookfields Luxury Boarding and Canine Care Centre, Friary Shoes, The Hub at St Mary’s, The Listening Centre

Tourism and Hospitality Business Of The Year – The Duke of York, Lichfield Garrick Theatre and Studio, Lichfield Maize Maze

Apprentice/Young Businessperson Of The Year – Alicia Cheeseman from Pool House, Sydney Tearle from Jukes Funeral Services.

Employer Of The Year – Brookfields Luxury Boarding and Canine Care Centre, Haywood Contracts Ltd, Zest Education

Small Business Of The Year – Jukes Funeral Services, The George Hotel, The Hub at St Mary’s

Best Sustainable Business – Grace Cares, Lichfield Maize Maze, Mercian Labels

Entrepreneur Of The Year – Embrace Video, Jukes Funeral Services, The Duke of York

Lichfield Shining Light – Chase Terrace Academy, Janet Bamber, Sharon McCormick

Community Hero – Brian Fisher, Grace Cares, Sharon McCormick

Charity or Social Enterprise Of The Year – Grace Cares, Liberty Jamboree, Shenstone Library

Large Business Of The Year – Davisons Law, Lichfield Garrick, Sure Store

A spokesperson for organisers Lichfield District Council said:

“Our district is home to fantastic businesses and wonderful community heroes and the Beacon Awards is being held to celebrate them on what we are sure will be a very enjoyable evening.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

Tickets for the awards are £65 each plus booking fee and VAT, or £600 plus booking fee and VAT for a table of ten. They can be booked online.

For more information visit www.beaconawards.co.uk.