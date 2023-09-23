The shortlist has been confirmed for a new awards scheme celebrating business and community heroes across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The Beacon Awards will be handed out in a ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum on 12th October.

The award categories and shortlisted nominees are:

  • Start Up Business Of The Year -JPF First Aid, Lichfield Maize Maze, Lichfield PAT Testing
  • Independent Business Of The Year – Brookfields Luxury Boarding and Canine Care Centre, JCFX Media, The Listening Centre
  • Customer Service Award – Brookfields Luxury Boarding and Canine Care Centre, Friary Shoes, The Hub at St Mary’s, The Listening Centre 
  • Tourism and Hospitality Business Of The Year – The Duke of York, Lichfield Garrick Theatre and Studio, Lichfield Maize Maze
  • Apprentice/Young Businessperson Of The Year – Alicia Cheeseman from Pool House, Sydney Tearle from Jukes Funeral Services. 
  • Employer Of The Year – Brookfields Luxury Boarding and Canine Care Centre, Haywood Contracts Ltd, Zest Education
  • Small Business Of The Year – Jukes Funeral Services, The George Hotel, The Hub at St Mary’s
  • Best Sustainable Business – Grace Cares, Lichfield Maize Maze, Mercian Labels
  • Entrepreneur Of The Year – Embrace Video, Jukes Funeral Services, The Duke of York
  • Lichfield Shining Light – Chase Terrace Academy, Janet Bamber, Sharon McCormick
  • Community Hero – Brian Fisher, Grace Cares, Sharon McCormick
  • Charity or Social Enterprise Of The Year – Grace Cares, Liberty Jamboree, Shenstone Library
  • Large Business Of The Year – Davisons Law, Lichfield Garrick, Sure Store

A spokesperson for organisers Lichfield District Council said:

“Our district is home to fantastic businesses and wonderful community heroes and the Beacon Awards is being held to celebrate them on what we are sure will be a very enjoyable evening.”

Lichfield District Council spokesperson

Tickets for the awards are £65 each plus booking fee and VAT, or £600 plus booking fee and VAT for a table of ten. They can be booked online.

For more information visit www.beaconawards.co.uk.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments