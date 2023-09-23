A canalside festival will return this weekend to celebrate all things boating.

The Huddlesford Heritage Gathering will take place today (23rd September) and tomorrow between 10am and 5pm.

Taking place at Huddlesford Junction, the event will feature more than 30 floating traders and historic vessels.

Items on offer will include tasty treats, arts and crafts, gifts and clothing.

On land there will also be a range of traders and charities, together with food, beer, entertainment and classic cars.

For more information visit heritagegathering.uk.