A charity fashion show will be held in Lichfield next month.

The event will celebrate 40 years of St Giles Hospice by showcasing pre-;loved clothes.

There will also be the chance to purchase items at the pop-up shop.

The event takes place on 23rd October at The George Hotel. Admission is £10 and includes a welcome drink and goodie bag.

A spokesperson said:

“All funds raised will help us continue to provide care for local people, and their loved ones, living with a terminal illness.” St Giles Hospice spokesperson

For more details visit the St Giles Hospice website.