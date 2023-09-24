A charity fashion show will be held in Lichfield next month.
The event will celebrate 40 years of St Giles Hospice by showcasing pre-;loved clothes.
There will also be the chance to purchase items at the pop-up shop.
The event takes place on 23rd October at The George Hotel. Admission is £10 and includes a welcome drink and goodie bag.
A spokesperson said:
“All funds raised will help us continue to provide care for local people, and their loved ones, living with a terminal illness.”St Giles Hospice spokesperson
For more details visit the St Giles Hospice website.